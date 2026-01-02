Friday Headlines: Jan. 2, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Jan. 2, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Friday morning forecast: Jan. 2, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Grieving Montana mom starts nonprofit after son's overdose death

Grieving Montana mom starts nonprofit after son's overdose death

Montana State Bobcats equipment crew makes 1,713-mile journey to FCS Championship in Nashville

Behind the scenes: How Montana State's equipment team prepares for FCS Championship game

Local gyms busy with 2026 fitness resolution sign-ups

Local gyms report dozens of new sign-ups as fitness tops 2026 resolution lists

Montana confirms second brucellosis case of 2025 in Gallatin County herd

Montana confirms second brucellosis case of 2025 in Gallatin County herd

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for January 2nd

1492 - End of the Reconquista in Spain The surrender of Granada to Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile marked the end of nearly 800 years of Muslim rule in the Iberian Peninsula. Muhammad XII (known as Boabdil), the last Emir of Granada, handed over the keys to the Alhambra palace, completing the Christian Reconquista.

1788 - Georgia Becomes the 4th U.S. State Georgia ratified the U.S. Constitution, becoming the fourth state to join the Union.

1839 - First Photograph of the Moon French photography pioneer Louis Daguerre captured what is believed to be the first photograph of the moon. Unfortunately, the historic image was lost just two months later when his laboratory burned down.

1905 - Port Arthur Surrenders (Russo-Japanese War) The Russian garrison at Port Arthur (now Lüshunkou, China) surrendered to Japanese forces under Admiral Heihachiro Togo after a brutal siege. This defeat was a significant blow to Russian morale and contributed to revolutionary pressures within Russia.

1959 - Luna 1 Spacecraft Launch The Soviet Union launched Luna 1 (nicknamed "Mechta"), the first spacecraft to escape Earth's gravity, reach the vicinity of the Moon, and enter heliocentric orbit around the Sun.

1971 - Ibrox Park Disaster A crowd crush at Ibrox Park in Glasgow, Scotland during a Rangers vs Celtic match resulted in 66 deaths and over 200 injuries, making it one of the worst stadium disasters in British history.

2006 - Sago Mine Disaster An explosion at the Sago Mine in West Virginia trapped 13 coal miners underground. Tragically, 12 miners died, with only one survivor. The incident brought scrutiny to mine safety regulations and media reporting.

Notable Births

Isaac Asimov (1920-1992) Russian-American author and biochemist, best known for his science fiction works including the "Foundation" series and "I, Robot." January 2nd is celebrated as National Science Fiction Day in his honor.

Greta Thunberg (2003-present) Swedish environmental activist who gained international recognition for her climate change advocacy and "Fridays for the Future" movement.

Christy Turlington (1969-present) American supermodel known for her work with major fashion brands like Calvin Klein.

Cuba Gooding Jr. (1968-present) Academy Award-winning American actor known for films like "Jerry Maguire" and "Boyz n the Hood."

David Bailey (1938-present) Influential British photographer known for his fashion, celebrity, and advertising photography.

Notable Deaths

Lillian Gilbreth (1972) American psychologist and industrial engineer who, with her husband Frank, developed time-and-motion studies to improve workplace efficiency.

Thomas Spencer Monson (2018) 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

James Longstreet (1904) Confederate general during the American Civil War, one of Robert E. Lee's most trusted corps commanders.

Interesting Facts

World Introvert Day is celebrated on January 2nd to promote understanding and appreciation for introverts

People born on January 2nd share the Capricorn zodiac sign and have garnet as their birthstone

The carnation is January's birth flower, symbolizing love and fascination

In Scotland, January 2nd is part of the Hogmanay New Year celebrations

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

