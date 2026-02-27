Friday Headlines: February 27, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Feb. 27, 2026:

TOP HEADLINES:

Bozeman Police and nearby residents react to fatal pedestrian accident on Oak Street

How have raising tariffs over the past year affected Gallatin Valley coffee shops?

Butte residents question proposed data center at recent public forum

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Highlights / major events

1844 — The Dominican Republic declared independence from Haiti (Dominican Independence Day).

1900 — A meeting of the Trades Union Congress and the Independent Labour Party in London led to formation of the Labour Representation Committee (the roots of the modern UK Labour Party).

1932 — James Chadwick announced the discovery of the neutron, a breakthrough in nuclear physics.

1933 — The Reichstag (German parliament) building in Berlin burned; the event was used by the Nazis to justify emergency measures that helped them consolidate power.

1973 — Members of the American Indian Movement occupied Wounded Knee (South Dakota), beginning a 71‑day standoff with federal authorities.

2010 — A magnitude‑8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Chile, causing massive damage and tsunami impacts across the Pacific.

Notable births (selection)

Constantine I (the Great), Roman emperor (born c. 272) — credited with significant reforms and conversion to Christianity.

Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, American poet (1807) — author of "Paul Revere’s Ride" and "The Song of Hiawatha."

John Steinbeck, American novelist (1902) — Nobel Prize in Literature; author of The Grapes of Wrath, Of Mice and Men.

Elizabeth Taylor, actress (1932) — two‑time Oscar winner and prominent AIDS philanthropist.

Ralph Nader, consumer advocate and activist (1934).

Djalma Santos, Brazilian football legend (1929).

Hou Yifan, Chinese chess grandmaster and former Women’s World Champion (1994).

Notable deaths (selection)

Louis Vuitton, French trunkmaker and founder of the Louis Vuitton brand (d. 1892).

Fred Rogers, U.S. television host and creator of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood (d. 2003).

Leonard Nimoy, actor/director (Spock of Star Trek) (d. 2015).

