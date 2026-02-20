Friday Headlines: February 20, 2026

Catch up with today’s headlines - Here's a quick look at the top news stories across Montana and the latest weather forecast
Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Feb. 20, 2026:
Watch the latest weather forecast
TOP HEADLINES:
Historic lack of snowfall hits Bozeman ski areas, forces NCAA Championship relocation
Butte Strong watchdog group aims to educate community on legal rights
Butte artist creates portrait series celebrating library patrons and public spaces
Bozeman man arrested with potential ties to Latin American drug dealers
Belgrade's annual community-wide book club begins March 5
What's happening:
BOZEMAN AREA EVENTS (February 20-22, 2026)
Winter Crazy Days
Downtown Bozeman's annual Winter Crazy Days sale returns for its biggest shopping event of the season. Local businesses throughout downtown will offer major discounts, clearance pricing, and special promotions. Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops will also participate with dine-in and takeout specials.
February 20-22, 2026
All Day
Downtown Bozeman
Free to attend
Ian Munsick - The Eagle Flies Free Tour
Country music artist Ian Munsick brings his high-energy Western revival tour to Bozeman. The Wyoming native, known for fusing classic country storytelling with a fresh mountain-west sound, will be joined by special guests Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance. Munsick has racked up over a billion streams and his newest album, Eagle Feather, features 20 tracks capturing the spirit of the West.
Friday, February 20, 2026
7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)
Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Montana State University, Bozeman
Tickets available at www.montana.edu/brickbreeden
Maddy O'Neal
Electronic music powerhouse Maddy O'Neal returns to Montana with her signature blend of electro-soul and bass music. The artist is known for combining lush future textures, deep melodic bass, glitchy hip-hop rhythms, and funk-soul roots into a unique sound that keeps dance floors moving all night.
Saturday, February 21, 2026
8:00 PM
The ELM, 506 N Seventh Avenue, Bozeman
Tickets available through The ELM box office
BUTTE AREA EVENTS (February 20-22, 2026)
Desperate Electric with StilGone
A high-voltage night of music featuring Butte's own Desperate Electric, a power-disco duo known for their funky, high-powered disco pop energy. They'll be joined by Bozeman's StilGone, an intergalactic jam-funk group blending hip hop, smooth R&B, and cosmic jam fusion.
Friday, February 20, 2026
8:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)
The Covellite Theatre, 215 West Broadway, Butte
$15 advance, $20 day of show
Butte Symphony Series
The Butte Symphony Association presents a performance as part of their 76th season concert series. The Butte Symphony has been a cornerstone of the community's cultural life for over seven decades.
Friday, February 21, 2026
Time to be announced
Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W Park Street, Butte
Tickets available at Mother Lode Theatre box office, 406-723-3602
Chinese New Year Parade - Year of the Horse
The Mai Wah Society hosts Butte's annual Chinese New Year Parade, celebrating the Year of the Horse. Described as the shortest, loudest, and sometimes coldest parade in Montana, this participatory celebration features dragon dancers blessing local businesses as the procession winds through Historic Uptown Butte. The parade begins at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse and heads east on Granite Street. Attendees are encouraged to follow the dragon and become part of the procession. In Chinese culture, the horse symbolizes vitality, speed, and perseverance.
Saturday, February 21, 2026
3:00 PM
Starts at Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, 155 W Granite Street, Butte
Free
Community Concert Series
The Butte Community Concert Association presents a performance as part of their 95th season. The Community Concert Series has been bringing professional touring entertainment to Butte for nearly a century.
Saturday, February 22, 2026
Time to be announced
Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W Park Street, Butte
Season tickets: $102.75, available at Mother Lode Theatre box office, 406-723-3602
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Major Historical Events for February 20th
Ancient & Medieval Times:
- 1547 - King Edward VI of England was crowned following the death of his father Henry VIII
Modern Era:
- 1839 - U.S. Congress prohibited dueling in the District of Columbia after the deadly 1838 duel between Kentucky Rep. William Graves and Maine Rep. Jonathan Cilley
- 1864 - Battle of Olustee, the largest Civil War conflict fought in Florida, where Confederate forces decisively defeated Union troops
- 1962 - John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth aboard Friendship 7, completing three orbits and marking a pivotal moment in the Space Race
20th Century:
- 1919 - Habibullah Khan, leader of Afghanistan who tried to maintain neutrality in WWI, was assassinated while on a hunting trip
- 1943 - The volcano Parícutin erupted in Mexico, creating one of the youngest volcanoes on Earth
- 1965 - Ranger 8 spacecraft hit the moon and transmitted over 7,000 photographs back to Earth
Recent History:
- 2003 - The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick, Rhode Island, killed 100 people and injured nearly 200 - one of the deadliest such fires in U.S. history
- 2010 - Devastating floods and mudslides on the Portuguese island of Madeira killed at least 32 people
🌟 Notable Births
Legendary Figures:
- 1819 - Alfred Escher, Swiss businessman and politician
- 1927 - Sidney Poitier, groundbreaking American actor and director
- 1942 - Phil Esposito, NHL hockey legend
Political Leaders:
- 1951 - Gordon Brown, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Music Icons:
- 1967 - Kurt Cobain, lead singer and guitarist of Nirvana
- 1988 - Rihanna (Robyn Rihanna Fenty), Barbadian singer, actress, and business mogul
⚰️ Notable Deaths
- 1895 - Frederick Douglass, the influential American abolitionist, social reformer, and writer
- 1996 - Tōru Takemitsu, renowned Japanese composer
- 2005 - Hunter S. Thompson, iconic American journalist and author of "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas"
🎯 Interesting Facts
- February 20th falls under the Pisces zodiac sign
- The birthstone for February is Amethyst
- February's birth flowers are violet (symbolizing loyalty and humility) and primrose (representing young love)
- In 1491, an unnamed comet came within 860,000 miles of Earth - one of the closest comet approaches on record
- February 20th is also World Day of Social Justice, recognized by the United Nations
Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.