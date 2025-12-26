Friday Headlines: December 26, 2025

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, Dec. 26, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Manhattan's beloved Santa Stan leaves behind 40-year legacy of Christmas magic

Historic Buck's T-4 reopens as Buck's Roadhouse in Big Sky after two-year closure

Bozeman nonprofit REACH inc. navigates funding challenges while serving adults with disabilities

Catholic choir brings Christmas joy to Butte hospital patients and staff

Bozeman's local shops busy with last-minute Christmas Eve shoppers

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Historical Events for December 26th

1776: In a pivotal moment of the American Revolution, George Washington and the Continental Army crossed the Delaware River to launch a surprise attack on Hessian troops in Trenton, New Jersey. This led to a decisive victory for the Americans.

1862: The largest mass execution in U.S. history took place in Mankato, Minnesota, where 38 Dakota men were hanged for their part in the Dakota War.

1944: During the Battle of the Bulge in World War II, the besieged American 101st Airborne Division at Bastogne was relieved by troops under the command of General George S. Patton.

1991: The Supreme Soviet of the Soviet Union met for the last time and formally dissolved the Soviet Union, ending the Cold War.

2004: One of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history occurred when a massive undersea earthquake in the Indian Ocean triggered a series of tsunamis, killing over 230,000 people in 14 countries.

Notable Births

1791: Charles Babbage, an English mathematician, philosopher, inventor, and mechanical engineer who originated the concept of a digital programmable computer.

1891: Henry Miller, an American writer known for his controversial and influential novels, including Tropic of Cancer .

. 1893: Mao Zedong, the founder of the People's Republic of China.

1940: Phil Spector, an influential American record producer, musician, and songwriter who developed the "Wall of Sound" production technique.

1971: Jared Leto, an American actor and musician, lead vocalist of the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, and an Academy Award-winning actor.

Notable Deaths

1972: Harry S. Truman, the 33rd President of the United States, who led the country through the final stages of World War II and the beginning of the Cold War.

1999: Curtis Mayfield, an American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer, one of the most influential musicians behind soul and politically conscious African-American music.

2006: Gerald R. Ford, the 38th President of the United States, who took office after the resignation of Richard Nixon.

