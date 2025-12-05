Friday Headlines: Crosswalk death, Christmas trees, snowplowing changes

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Dec. 5, 2025:
Watch the latest weather forecast
TOP HEADLINES:
Driver pleads guilty to misdemeanor in death of 7-year-old boy in Dillon crosswalk
Bozeman launches alternate side parking program to improve snow plowing operations
Third-generation Montana nurseryman reveals secrets behind Christmas tree business
Butte retirement home transforms into Christmas wonderland for 15th year
THAT’S INTERESTING:
Interesting events, observances, notable births and deaths that happened on December 5 across history
Events
- 1492 — Christopher Columbus reached the island he named La Isla Española (Hispaniola) during his first voyage (sources vary slightly on the exact landfall date).
- 1876 — A fire at the Brooklyn Theatre in New York killed nearly 300 people and injured many more, exposing major theater-safety problems.
- 1933 — The Twenty‑first Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, ending national Prohibition (Dec. 5 is often celebrated as “Repeal Day”).
- 1952 — The “Great Smog” of London began (Dec. 5–9), a severe air-pollution event that contributed to thousands of deaths and led to major public-health and environmental reforms.
- 2013 — Nelson Mandela, the anti‑apartheid leader and former president of South Africa, died at age 95.
Observances / Interesting facts
- December 5 is observed as International Volunteer Day (United Nations).
- December 5 is also World Soil Day (UN/FAO observance).
- In Thailand, Dec. 5 is the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX) and is celebrated nationally as the king’s birthday and as Father’s Day.
Notable births
- 1901 — Walt Disney, American animator, film producer and entertainment pioneer (d. 1966).
- 1901 — Werner Heisenberg, German theoretical physicist and Nobel laureate (d. 1976).
- 1927 — Bhumibol Adulyadej (Rama IX), King of Thailand (d. 2016).
- 1932 — Little Richard, American rock ’n’ roll pioneer (d. 2020).
- 1946 — José Carreras, Spanish tenor.
- 1975 — Ronnie O’Sullivan, English professional snooker player.
- 1985 — Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketer.
Notable deaths
- 1791 — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Austrian composer, died in Vienna at age 35.
- 1876 — Many of the nearly 300 victims of the Brooklyn Theatre fire perished on this date.
- 2013 — Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died Dec. 5 at age 95.
Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.