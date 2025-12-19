Friday Headlines: Cleanup Crews, Carolers, Rodeo and Vim

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Dec. 19, 2025:

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte crews wrap up cleanup after massive windstorm sweeps through area

Bozeman Christmas caroling group raises more than $70K for local nonprofits in 12 years

Bobcat Rodeo on the gridiron: MSU riders share experiences

Spirit of the West ready to rock for Saturday's Cat-Griz 2.0

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Major Historical Events for December 19th

Ancient & Medieval:

1562: The first Battle of Dreux takes place during the French Wars of Religion

1606: The ships Susan Constant, Godspeed, and Discovery depart England carrying settlers who would found Jamestown - the first permanent English settlement in North America

Modern Era:

1777: George Washington's Continental Army goes into winter quarters at Valley Forge during the American Revolution

1843: Charles Dickens publishes "A Christmas Carol" - one of the most beloved holiday stories of all time

1920: King Constantine I is restored as King of the Hellenes (Greece) after a plebiscite

1924: German serial killer Fritz Haarmann is sentenced to death for a series of murders

1932: BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service

1956: Goa Liberation Day - India liberates Goa from Portuguese rule

1984: The Sino-British Joint Declaration is signed by Margaret Thatcher and Zhao Ziyang, agreeing to transfer Hong Kong to China in 1997 under "one country, two systems"

1998: President Bill Clinton is impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming only the second president to be impeached

2001: Argentine economic crisis riots erupt in Buenos Aires

🌟 Notable Births

Arts & Entertainment:

1915: Édith Piaf - French singer known for "La Vie en Rose"

1924: Cicely Tyson - Groundbreaking American actress and civil rights trailblazer

1980: Jake Gyllenhaal - American actor known for "Donnie Darko" and "Brokeback Mountain"

Historical Figures:

1875: Carter G. Woodson - American historian who founded Black History Month

1934: Pratibha Patil - First female President of India

1942: Dick Butkus - American football Hall of Fame linebacker

World Leaders:

1906: Leonid Brezhnev - Soviet leader from 1964-1982

⚱️ Notable Deaths

Freedom Fighters:

1927: Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ulla Khan - Indian freedom fighters executed by the British for their role in the Kakori Conspiracy

Historical Figures:

1851: J.M.W. Turner - English Romantic painter

1916: Andrei Karlov - Russian ambassador to Turkey, assassinated at an art exhibition in Ankara

2021: Cicely Tyson - The legendary actress passed away at age 96

🎭 Cultural & Entertainment Milestones

1973: Johnny Carson makes an innocent joke about toilet paper shortage on "The Tonight Show," causing actual panic buying across America

1997: James Cameron's "Titanic" premieres in theaters, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time

1983: The FIFA World Cup trophy (Jules Rimet Trophy) is stolen from Brazil and never recovered

🎄 Fun December 19th Facts

December 19th is officially "Look For An Evergreen Day" and "Hard Candy Day"

People born on December 19th are Sagittarius ♐

The birthstone for December is Blue Topaz

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

