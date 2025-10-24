Friday Headlines: Butte diner, Bozeman bear, Deadly strep in dogs

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Oct. 24, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

High wind event on Saturday

TOP HEADLINES:

Couple reopening Butte's historic Matt's Place diner

Deadly strep zoo outbreak hits Bozeman dog daycare, veterinarians warn pet owners

Bozeman Spirits employee captures video of bear wandering Main Street

Former Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin nominated by Trump as U.S. Marshal

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Events of October 24th

1648 — Peace of Westphalia: treaties signed at Münster and Osnabrück, ending the Thirty Years’ War and reshaping European sovereignty.

1861 — First transcontinental telegraph: Western Union completes the line, linking East and West U.S. for instantaneous communication.

1901 — Annie Edson Taylor becomes the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel and survive.

1929 — “Black Thursday”: major stock-market crash on Wall Street that helped trigger the Great Depression.

1945 — United Nations Charter comes into force (observed today as United Nations Day).

1973 — U.S. President Richard Nixon vetoes the War Powers Resolution (Congress later overrides the veto).

2003 — Final commercial Concorde passenger flight lands, marking the end of its passenger service.



Notable births

1939 — F. Murray Abraham, American actor (Academy Award winner).

1947 — Kevin Kline, American actor.

1954 — Malcolm Turnbull, Australian politician and former prime minister.

1966 — Roman Abramovich, Russian businessman.

1985 — Wayne Rooney, English footballer.

1986 — Aubrey “Drake” Graham, Canadian rapper and entertainer.



Notable deaths

1601 — Tycho Brahe, Danish astronomer (born 1546).

1852 — Daniel Webster, American statesman and orator (born 1782).

1972 — Jackie Robinson, American baseball player and civil-rights figure (born 1919).

1991 — Gene Roddenberry, creator of Star Trek (born 1921).

2005 — Rosa Parks, American civil-rights activist (born 1913).

2015 — Maureen O’Hara, Irish-American actress (born 1920).

2017 — Fats Domino, American pianist and rock ’n’ roll pioneer (born 1928).

