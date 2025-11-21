Friday Headlines: Brawl of the Wild, kidnapping, Tinworks

Here's a quick look at our top stories for Friday, Nov. 21, 2025:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Friday forecast: Nov. 21, 2025

TOP HEADLINES:

Man charged with kidnapping after stealing car with 7-year-old inside in Bozeman

Former Bobcat players share memories ahead of Brawl of the Wild

Tinworks nonprofit transforms downtown Bozeman theater into cultural hub

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Events from November 21:

1620 — Mayflower Compact signed aboard the Mayflower at Cape Cod (recorded as Nov. 21; Old Style/Julian date shown in some sources as Nov. 11). Early compact for self‑government by the Plymouth settlers.

1783 — First free manned hot‑air balloon flight: Pilâtre de Rozier and the Marquis d’Arlandes flew over Paris (about 5.5 miles in ~25 minutes).

1890 (disputed) — Edison lab films the short test motion picture “Monkeyshines No. 1” (often dated to late November 1890; exact date disputed among sources).

1916 — Sinking of HMHS Britannic (sister ship to Titanic) in the Aegean Sea after an explosion; ~30 people died, most on board rescued.

1920 — “Bloody Sunday” in Dublin (Irish War of Independence): coordinated IRA assassinations and violent reprisals that day resulted in many deaths and marked a major escalation.

1974 — Birmingham pub bombings (England): deadly IRA bombings at two pubs, large civilian casualties.

1986 — Oliver North and his secretary, Fawn Hall, began shredding documents tied to the Iran‑Contra affair (reported to have begun Nov. 21).

1995 — Leaders of Bosnia, Croatia and Serbia initialled the peace terms that led to the Dayton Accords, helping to end the Bosnian War.

Notable births



1694 — Voltaire (François‑Marie Arouet) — French Enlightenment writer and philosopher.

1920 — Stan Musial — U.S. Baseball Hall‑of‑Famer (“Stan the Man”).

1945 — Goldie Hawn — U.S. actress and producer.

1965 — Björk (Björk Guðmundsdóttir) — Icelandic singer‑songwriter.

1969 — Ken Griffey Jr. — U.S. Major League Baseball star.

1971 — Michael Strahan — U.S. football player and television personality.

1985 — Carly Rae Jepsen — Canadian singer‑songwriter.

Notable deaths



1695 — Henry Purcell — English Baroque composer.

1811 — Heinrich von Kleist — German writer and dramatist (died by suicide pact).

1970 — C. V. Raman — Indian physicist, Nobel laureate (Raman effect).

1993 — Bill Bixby — U.S. actor/director (My Favorite Martian; The Incredible Hulk).

1996 — Abdus Salam — Pakistani theoretical physicist, Nobel laureate.

2017 — David Cassidy — U.S. singer/actor (The Partridge Family).



Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.