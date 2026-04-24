Friday Headlines: April 24, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, April 24, 2026:

Watch the latest weather forecast

Friday morning forecast: April 24, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Montana Supreme Court hears Butte bondsman appeal at MSU Law Day

Montana Supreme Court hears Butte bondsman's appeal during Law Day at Montana State University campus

REC Silicon land purchase halts Sabey Data Center plans in Butte

REC Silicon land purchase disrupts plans for a large Sabey Data Center at the Butte industrial park

Belgrade businesses worry proposed roundabout will remove parking

Belgrade businesses worry proposed roundabout will remove parking

All Montana inmates housed out of state are now located in Mississippi

All Montana inmates housed out of state now located in Mississippi

Bozeman High, Gallatin overlook crosstown rivalry to forge co-op softball team

Bozeman and Gallatin overlook crosstown rivalry in co-op softball team

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here's a list of historical facts about the Hubble Space Telescope, which was launched the Space Shuttle Discovery on April 24, 1990:

Launch & Naming

Named after Edwin Hubble - The legendary astronomer who discovered that the universe is expanding and that many "nebulae" were actually distant galaxies beyond the Milky Way

Launched on April 24, 1990 aboard Space Shuttle Discovery

Size comparison - About the size of a large school bus

Early Challenges & Triumph

Major optical flaw discovered - Within weeks of launch, astronomers discovered the primary mirror was ground to the wrong specifications, causing blurry images

Historic repair mission - The 1993 Space Shuttle servicing mission was so audacious and successful that it captured the public's imagination more than any other space mission, including Apollo

Record-Breaking Performance

Over 1.7 million observations were made during its lifetime

22,000+ peer-reviewed scientific papers published using Hubble data

Travels at 17,500 mph and has covered a distance equivalent to a trip to Neptune

150 gigabits of data are transmitted to Earth every week

27,000+ astronomers have used Hubble data for research

Groundbreaking Discoveries

Determined the age of the universe - Helped pin down the universe's age at approximately 13.8 billion years

Discovered dark energy - Found that the universe's expansion is actually accelerating, not slowing down

Black hole evidence - Provided conclusive proof that supermassive black holes exist at the centers of galaxies

Comet collision - Watched Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 collide with Jupiter in 1994

Pluto's moons - Discovered Hydra and Nix, small moons orbiting the dwarf planet Pluto

Deep Space Achievements

Hubble Deep Field - Captured images of about 1,500 galaxies, revealing galactic evolution

Time machine effect - Acts as a time machine, showing us galaxies as they appeared billions of years ago

First predicted supernova - Caught the first predicted appearance of a supernova in a distant galaxy cluster

Planetary nebulae - Revealed the astounding variety and complexity of dying stars' beautiful death throes

Technical Marvels

Designed for space servicing - First major telescope designed to be repaired and upgraded in orbit

Five major servicing missions - Astronauts have visited Hubble multiple times to replace instruments and components

2.4-meter mirror - Though relatively modest by today's ground telescope standards, its space location gives it unprecedented clarity

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

