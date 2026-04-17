Friday Headlines: April 17, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, April 17, 2026:

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Friday morning forecast: April 17, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Butte woman charged with negligent homicide after duct-taping overdose victim instead of calling help

Butte woman faces a negligent homicide charge after allegedly duct-taping a woman during a fatal drug overdose

Gallatin County organizations hosting Firearm Safety Planning Workshop for mental health professionals

Gallatin County organizations hosting Firearm Safety Planning Workshop for mental health professionals

World War II soldier from Butte returns home for burial after his remains were identified 85 years later

World War II soldier from Butte returns home for burial after his remains were identified 85 years later

New Bozeman Bike Park Advances After Unanimous City Commission Approval

Bozeman city commissioners unanimously approve the master plan for a new 66-acre bike park called Bikefill

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Interesting historical facts about the Bay of Pigs invasion that began on April 17, 1961:

Fascinating Historical Facts About the Bay of Pigs Invasion

Planning and Origins

Presidential Handoff: The invasion was originally authorized by President Eisenhower in March 1960, but executed under President Kennedy, who inherited the nearly-complete operation when he took office in January 1961.

Brigade 2506: The invasion force was officially called "Brigade 2506," named after the serial number of a recruit who died during training.

Training Locations: The CIA established secret training camps in Guatemala and also used Useppa Island in Florida, where the first 10 Cuban exile leaders prepared in what are now multi-million-dollar vacation homes.

The Deception Plan

Fake Defector: On April 15, one B-26 bomber peeled off from the bombing mission and flew directly to Miami International Airport, where the pilot claimed to be a "defecting Cuban Air Force pilot" to make the operation appear as an internal Cuban rebellion.

Painted Aircraft: The CIA used obsolete WWII B-26 bombers painted to look like Cuban Air Force planes to maintain plausible deniability.

Radio Swan: The CIA established Radio Swan, a propaganda station broadcasting from Swan Island off the coast of Honduras.

Operation Details

Force Size: Approximately 1,400-1,500 Cuban exiles participated in the invasion, transported by four ships: Houston, Río Escondido, Caribe, and Atlántico.

Timeline: The invasion lasted less than 72 hours - landing at dawn on April 17, 1961, and ending by the afternoon of April 19.

Multiple Landing Sites: While the main landing occurred at Playa Girón (Bay of Pigs), there were several other landing sites along the coast.

Critical Failures

No Surprise: The New York Times published a front-page article on April 7, 1961, reporting that "United States experts" were training Cuban exiles in Guatemala and Florida, eliminating the element of surprise.

Air Support Disaster: A crucial timing mix-up occurred on April 19 when B-26 bombers arrived an hour early for their escort, possibly due to confusion about the time difference between Nicaragua and Cuba, resulting in the loss of two planes and four American lives.

Kennedy's Limitations: President Kennedy canceled a planned second air strike and refused to provide direct U.S. military support, severely limiting the operation's chances of success.

Aftermath and Consequences

Prisoner Exchange: Over 1,100 captured invaders were eventually released between December 1962 and July 1965 in exchange for $53 million worth of food and medicine.

Operation Mongoose: The failure led directly to Operation Mongoose in November 1961, a $50 million per year covert program employing 2,500 people to continue efforts against Castro.

Castro's Response: The invasion actually strengthened Castro's position and pushed Cuba closer to the Soviet Union, directly contributing to the Cuban Missile Crisis the following year.

Intelligence Misjudgments

Popular Support Miscalculation: The CIA incorrectly assumed the Cuban people would rise up to support the invasion. Instead, most dissatisfied Cubans had already fled to the United States.

Guatemala Success Model: The CIA's confidence was based on their successful 1954 overthrow of Guatemala's President Jacobo Arbenz, leading them to believe similar tactics would work in Cuba.

Personal Impact

Castro's Direct Command: Fidel Castro personally took control of the defense after initially delegating to José Ramón Fernández, mobilizing military and militia units effectively.

Lasting Trauma: Many surviving members of Brigade 2506 are still alive today and continue to hope for the fall of the Cuban government, 60+ years later.

This invasion became known within the CIA as the "perfect failure" and fundamentally shaped U.S.-Cuba relations for decades to come, while also influencing Kennedy's approach to future foreign policy decisions.

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

