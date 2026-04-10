Friday Headlines: April 10, 2026

Here's a quick overview of our top stories for Friday, April 10, 2026:

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Friday morning forecast: April 10, 2026

TOP HEADLINES:

Five Butte teens survive after vehicle plummets off 40-foot cliff

Five Butte teens survive after vehicle plummets off 40-foot cliff

Bozeman installs new crosswalk lights on Oak Street after fatal crash

City of Bozeman installs new crosswalk warning lights on Oak Street following fatal pedestrian crash

Butte community center project moves forward with new grant after losing $20 million in federal funds

Butte community center project moves forward with new grant after losing $20 million in federal funds

How Gallatin County allocates marijuana tax revenue to mental health services

How Gallatin County allocates marijuana tax revenue to mental health services

Bozeman Meat Shop Introduces 24/7 Meat Vending Machine

Bozeman butcher shop launches a 24-hour meat vending machine for after-hours steaks, bacon and bratwurst

THAT’S INTERESTING:

Here's a list of interesting facts about The Beatles, the legendary band that broke up on April 10, 1970:

Record-Breaking Achievements

• Most #1 hits ever: The Beatles hold the record with 20 number-one hits on the Billboard Hot 100, more than any other artist (Mariah Carey is second with 19)

• Billboard dominance: During the week of April 4, 1964, they held an unprecedented 12 positions on the Billboard Hot 100, including the top 5

• Best-selling band in history: EMI records state they've sold over 1 billion units worldwide

• TV audience record: 73.7 million people watched their first Ed Sullivan Show performance in 1964 - the largest TV audience in television history at that time

Origins and Name Changes

• Multiple name changes: They started as The Quarrymen, then became Johnny and the Moondogs, Japage 3, The Silver Beetles, The Silver Beatles, and finally The Beatles

• Name inspiration: They chose "Beatles" as a tribute to Buddy Holly and the Crickets, wanting their own "bug-related name"

• Original spelling mishap: Stuart Sutcliffe once misspelled their name as "The Beatals" when writing to promoters

Musical Innovations and Firsts

• "Yesterday" hesitation: Paul McCartney initially hesitated to record "Yesterday" because he thought he might be experiencing cryptomnesia (unconscious plagiarism)

• Collaborative songwriting: "Flying" from Magical Mystery Tour (1967) was the first song credited to all four Beatles

• The White Album uniqueness: It's the only Beatles studio album that doesn't show the band members on the front cover

• Epic finale: The thundering piano chord ending "A Day in the Life" required John, Paul, Ringo, and roadie Mal Evans to simultaneously play an E major chord across three pianos

Behind-the-Scenes Stories

• Ringo's reliability: Despite his reputation, Ringo Starr was responsible for very few blown takes during their EMI recording sessions

• George's frustration: During "The White Album" sessions, George Harrison felt his song "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" wasn't getting attention, so he brought in Eric Clapton to play guitar on it

• Island ownership: In 1967, they bought the Greek island Leslo and four smaller surrounding islands (one for each Beatle) for £95,000

• Jelly Baby complaints: George Harrison once wrote to a 15-year-old fan in 1963 complaining about being hit in the eye by Jelly Babies that fans threw at them during concerts

Cultural Impact

• "Beatlemania" phenomenon: The term was coined to describe the intense fan frenzy that surrounded them

• "Fab Four" nickname: This became their enduring moniker as their popularity exploded

• Meeting Elvis: They finally met their idol Elvis Presley on August 27, 1965, though no photos or recordings exist as they wanted no press involvement

• John's controversial statement: In 1966, Lennon claimed The Beatles were "more popular than Jesus," leading to protests and record burnings across the US

The End and Legacy

• Final recording: Their last recording session as a foursome was on August 18, 1969, when they finished "The End" for Abbey Road

• Secret breakup: John announced he was leaving in September 1969, but they kept it secret until Paul's public announcement in April 1970

• Legal dissolution: The Beatles partnership was formally dissolved on January 9, 1975, after five years of court battles

Parts of this story were adapted for this platform with AI assistance. Our editorial team verifies all reporting across all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

