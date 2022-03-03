Freedom convoy greeted by crowds near Ramsay

RAMSAY - People gathered over the Ramsay overpass to greet truckers part of the freedom convoy on Wednesday.

Waving flags, honking horns, and cheering took over the Ramsay overpass in support of the U.S. Freedom Convoy heading to Washington D.C

Many supporters waited hours in the cold to catch a glimpse of the convoy as they passed through Montana. Among them, a Vietnam veteran.

Joseph Carroll had served in the Vietnam war when he was 18 years old. He says that the convoy represents the freedom he fought for so long ago.

"I really appreciate the truckers doing what they’re doing," said Carroll.

As people waved their flags, passing trucks and cars honked their horns in support of the convoy.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS As people waved their flags, passing trucks and cars honked their horns in support of the convoy.

Kristi Descalchuk, a truck driver herself, says that being out there would let the truckers know they have people rooting them on.

"Our freedom over here is very strong. We need to support them. As being a truck driver myself with my husband, we are strong supporters." said Descalchuk.

Carroll says that this convoy is a message to protect the freedom of Americans.

"Our freedom’s being tested all over the world. It’s been tested since we became a country and it’s probably going to be tested a lot more," said Carroll.

The U.S. freedom convoy will continue on to Washington D.C.