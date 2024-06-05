Former city manager Mihelich takes new job in Maryland

BOZEMAN — Former Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich has a new job.

According to MoCo360, Mihelich was appointed as the new city manager of Rockville, Maryland, a suburb of Washington D.C.

Mihelich resigned as Bozeman’s city manager after a video surfaced of him complaining about the mayor and making disparaging remarks about other elected officials and the city.

According to the MoCo360 article, Mihelich said, "I'm thrilled and honored to be Rockville's next city manager." His first day on the new job is July 15.

