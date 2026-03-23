Former Bozeman City manager is leaving post in Billings

BILLINGS - Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski is poised to leave Montana for Michigan.

The Harbor Springs City Council voted unanimously to offer Kukulski its top administrative post.

Kukulski has led Billings, Montana's largest city, since November 2018.

Watch Chris Kukulski story here:

Billings city council sad city administrator is leaving, but happy for him and his family

He will be making the move to Harbor Springs, a city with a population of just over 1,200 located on the north shore of Little Traverse Bay on Lake Michigan.

Kukulski, who grew up in Michigan, said it is time to get closer to home and family.

He was previously a finalist for a county administrator job this fall in Ottawa County before this opportunity came along.

"Though it was never a dream, starting out to end up in Montana, after honeymooning there in Glacier Park, I thought it was a pretty cool place," Kukulski said. "Getting to work with citizens who deeply care about the place where they live."

Kukulski made around $212,000 in 2024, but it is unclear what his salary will be in Harbor Springs.

He hopes to finalize the deal sometime next week. He interviewed in person on March 14 and expressed how thankful he was for his time in Montana.

Assistant City Administrator Kevin Iffland praised his experience.

"One of the most tenured city managers in the state of Montana," Iffland said. "He had the opportunity to work in a couple of different cities in Montana, so just brought a wealth of knowledge."

Kukulski came to Billings after working as vice president for business development at Zoot Enterprises in Bozeman, and before that as the Bozeman city administrator.

However, Kukulski was not the first choice for everyone, including former Deputy Mayor Larry Brewster.

"I wasn't that keen on him," Brewster said. "I thought we probably shouldn't hire an administrator that had just worked in smaller towns."

Brewster, who is now a state representative, eventually voted unanimously with the council to hire Kukulski.

Under his watch, Kukulski has seen successes with cleaning up the Colonial

Apartmehts and with a public safety mill levy in 2020, preventing major cuts to municipal services.

"Public Safety mill levies, he was involved in two of those that were successful," Iffland said.

He has also faced public backlash with the water department billing and an incinerator incident at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Councilman Scott Aspenlieder noted the challenges.

"He has been steady at the helm of Billings that hasn't been without bumps," Aspenlieder said. "But I think the successes outweigh the bumps and the turbulence that we've had here recently."

Councilman Roy Neese said Kukulski has always been available to talk about issues even when there is disagreement.

"We don't always agree, but I can talk with him," Neese said. "He's a strong man of faith and tries to live life with integrity."

Mayor Mike Nelson wished him well.

"We're disappointed to see Chris move on," Nelson said. "We're going to miss him. He's a great man, smart man, great city administrator, but this is what he wants. And so congratulations and we wish him luck."

The council will soon work on finding a replacement for Kukulski.

"I'm not interested in a new city administrator coming in here to try to make Billings, Denver, or Fort Collins or Boise," Aspenlieder said. "I'm looking for somebody that understands our community."

It is not known when Kukulski will start his new job. He is still working on a contract with the city of Harbor Springs and has not yet given his 60-day notice.

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