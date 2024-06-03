Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Billings man killed in line of duty as an officer in Arizona

Officer was the son of a Yellowstone County deputy who died in 2006
For more news in the Billings and surrounding areas visit: https://www.ktvq.com
Former Billings man killed in line of duty as an officer in Arizona
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 10:39:29-04

BILLINGS — An Arizona Police Officer and former Billings West High graduate has died in the line of duty.

Officer Josh Briese died while trying to break up a disturbance early Saturday morning in the Gila River Indian Community.

Briese had been with the Gila River Arizona Police Department for less than a year and was still going through field training.

Briese's father, David Briese, was a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputy and also died in the line of duty.

David Briese was killed in a crash on Nov. 3, 2006.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Billings Police Department both sent out their condolences to the family.

RELATED: Police officer dead, five others injured in Arizona shooting

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader