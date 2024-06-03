Former Billings man killed in line of duty as an officer in Arizona

BILLINGS — An Arizona Police Officer and former Billings West High graduate has died in the line of duty.

Officer Josh Briese died while trying to break up a disturbance early Saturday morning in the Gila River Indian Community.

Briese had been with the Gila River Arizona Police Department for less than a year and was still going through field training.

Briese's father, David Briese, was a Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office deputy and also died in the line of duty.

David Briese was killed in a crash on Nov. 3, 2006.

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and the Billings Police Department both sent out their condolences to the family.

