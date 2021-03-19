Classic rock band Foreigner will perform in Billings and Butte

MetraPark announced Friday that the classic rock band Foreigner will perform at the First Interstate Arena in Billings.
Foreigner racked up a string of Top 40 hits in the 70s and 80s, including "Hot Blooded," "Urgent," "I've Been Waiting For A Girl Like You," and "Jukebox Hero."
The concert is scheduled for June 30.
Ticket pre-sales begin March 25 and general sales begin March 26. Click here for more information.
Foreigner will also perform in Butte at the Civic Center on September 11; click here for more information.