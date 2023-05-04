Foo Fighters to perform in Big Sky at Wildlands Festival

Multiple Grammy Award-winning rock band and 2021 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame inductees Foo Fighters will perform in Big Sky on Sunday, August 6 as part of the Wildlands Music Festival.

The festival announced the lineup on social media for this year's event, set for Aug. 4-6.

The Wildlands Festival is billed as a benefit for river conservation, raising funds to protect 1 million river miles across the nation, in partnership with the Gallatin River Task Force, American Rivers, and actor Tom Skerritt.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Lord Huron, The Breeders, James McMurtry, Taipei Houston, Regina Ferguson Music, and comedians Orlando Leyba and Forrest Shaw.

Pre-registration for the ticket lottery is open now through 5 p.m. on May 8 at the Wildlands Festival website.

The festival will be held at the Big Sky Events Arena in Big Sky.