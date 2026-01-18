Mail delivery chaos plagues Marion residents for over a month

MARION — For more than a month, Marion residents have watched their mail scattered across highways and delivered to wrong addresses, creating a community crisis.

Photos from community members sent to MTN News show a broken tailgate spilling mail onto the road. Letters and packages were left sprawled down the highway, and full mail containers sat abandoned.

This has been the reality of mail delivery in Marion since December 2025.

With mail constantly going to the wrong homes, residents turned to Facebook to help reunite owners with their missing letters and packages.

Multiple community members affected by the mail problems spoke with MTN News but declined to be named or go on camera. They fear possible retaliation.

Residents say the delivery driver was a private contractor hired by the postal service. MTN reached out to the local USPS manager who hired the contractor assigned to this route but have not heard back at this time.

The contractor is no longer working the mail route as of Wednesday according to community sources, but the community is still looking into possible legal action.

The postal service says it takes these matters seriously and is reviewing the situation.

"The Postal Service takes these matters seriously and is reviewing the situation in accordance with established procedures. We are aware of the complaints regarding misdelivered mail in Marion and are actively investigating the reports. The safety and security of mail delivery is our top priority, and we appreciate the community's patience as we address this issue," USPS Montana spokesperson Janella Herron told MTN.