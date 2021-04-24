Flathead nonprofit revitalizes community gardens

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Farm Hands Nourish the Flathead nonprofit held a community garden day Saturday in Columbia Falls' Wildcat Garden.

The wildcat garden is used by the whole Columbia Falls school district for teaching students about growing their own food and getting their food in a sustainable way.

The Community Garden Event is helpful for the community as they can come together in a safe way despite the pandemic, and they will weed, prune and help prep the garden for seeds and harvest.

Farm Hands also is grateful for the community for the continued help they provide.

“It is a really nice way to build community, especially during COVID, when we can’t be inside and we can’t gather in the same way. So we feel very fortunate to have this volunteer day,” said Whitney Pratt, the FarmHands Nourish the Flathead Education coordinator.

The nonprofit also weeded and pruned the North Valley Hospital’s Planetree Healing Garden in Whitefish.