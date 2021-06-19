Bigfork restaurant brings glitz and glam of 1920s to town

BIGFORK — An Electric Avenue restaurant is opening a speakeasy, the first of its kind in Bigfork.

“There's obviously bars and restaurants in town but there's really nothing quite as unique as this," said Aaron Killian, the owner of Showtyme Act 2. The speakeasy will be called 1908, and it will embrace the history of the building that used to be a bank.

“The original bankers from 1908, I found pictures of them so I'm getting them framed across the street and we're going those up and cool stuff like that,” said Killian.

Offering high-end bourbon, and gin, the speakeasy is bringing back the historic feel of the basement with its rock walls, and Edison bulbs.

Killian and his wife always had this idea for the restaurant.

“Me and my wife, we always had the idea of like 'oh man, this would be such a cool space. We need to figure out what to do with it,'” said Killian.

But devastation struck March 20 when Killian’s wife, Jenny, passed away in her sleep from a kidney infection.

“Her potassium levels dropped in the middle of the night, and her heart just stopped,” said Killian.

Showtyme closed for six weeks while Killian and his family grieved Jenny’s loss.

“There was a good week and a half where we had to decide if we were going to open at all,” said Killian.

After coping with her loss, Killian took to work, and decided to make the speakeasy for Jenny. With the help of the community and co-workers, 1908 is open.

“People have been helping out and my staff was really good about it and help me out with stuff and they still are, they're picking up little pieces of things that she would do that maybe they're doing for me now,” said Killian.

Now a photo and frame signed by friends and family of Aaron and Jenny is placed in the foyer from their first opening night of the restaurant, to remember her and honor her.

1908 and Showtyme are open Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 p.m. until the last person leaves.

