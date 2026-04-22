A mother and her four children were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Frontage Road near Belgrade, Gallatin County Sheriff deputies said.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash resulted in injuries but was not considered life-threatening. All five occupants were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

WATCH: Unedited video of crash scene

Five injured in Belgrade rollover crash

“MHP is investigating a single-vehicle rollover injury crash in Belgrade on Frontage Road. Five occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” the agency said in a statement. “We are asking people to avoid the scene while troopers investigate.”

The cause of the crash has not been released.