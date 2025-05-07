Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

First of the Season: Man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Matthew Brown/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, a herd of bison grazes in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park. A Montana legislative committee wants American Indian tribes to be able to hunt bison inside Yellowstone National Park to better control herds of the animals that migrate into Montana during winter, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Yellowstone
Posted

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A bison in Yellowstone National Park injured a man on Sunday after approaching the animal too closely.

The 47-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, was in the Lake Village area of the park when the incident occurred, around 3:15 pm.

The man had approached the bison too closely and was subsequently gored. He sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel.

This is the first reported incident of a person being injured by a bison in Yellowstone in 2025. There were two reported incidents in 2024 and one in 2023.

Yellowstone National Park officials are reminding visitors to always maintain a safe distance of at least 25 yards (23 meters) from all large animals, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes. For bears and wolves, the recommended distance is at least 100 yards (91 meters).

"Wild animals can be aggressive if people don't respect their space," the park said in a statement. "Bison will defend their space when threatened and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader