Firefighters save 3 from carbon monoxide poisoning in Butte home

BUTTE — Three Butte residents were hospitalized after being overcome by carbon monoxide in their home Saturday evening, and three firefighters who rescued them also required medical treatment after exposure to the deadly gas.

The Butte Silver Bow Fire Department responded to what was initially reported as a routine medical lift assist at 6:13 p.m. Oct. 11. A man had fallen and couldn't get up, according to the fire department.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met at the door by a woman who didn't live at the house. She explained that a family member had fallen and that two other household members were feeling dizzy.

Firefighter Harvey immediately instructed Probationary Firefighter Strickfaden to retrieve the gas monitor from the vehicle. Harvey and Firefighter/Paramedic Perry entered the residence to assess the situation and assist the fallen man.

Strickfaden quickly returned with the gas monitor and reported dangerously high levels of carbon monoxide inside the residence.

Recognizing the imminent danger, Harvey ordered the immediate evacuation of all occupants and called for additional resources. As firefighters assisted the man to his feet, he collapsed again. Firefighters dragged him outside to safety, then re-entered the home to assist a second man who required support to walk.

A woman who had been speaking with firefighters after they entered the building also lost consciousness and had to be removed from the home.

Once all three victims were safe outside, A1 Ambulance arrived. With the assistance of Perry, the patients were triaged and transported to the hospital based on the severity of their symptoms.

Engine 4 then arrived, and Captain Doherty, along with Firefighter Coates, donned full protective gear before entering the structure to shut off utilities and await the arrival of Northwestern Energy.

Due to their exposure to high levels of carbon monoxide during the rescue efforts, Harvey, Perry and Strickfaden were transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. They were later released, though some levels of carbon monoxide were still present in their blood.

The fire department said the rapid progression from alert and talking to unconsciousness among the victims is a sobering reminder of the silent and deadly nature of carbon monoxide.

The incident occurred during Fire Prevention Month, highlighting the critical importance of having working carbon monoxide detectors in every home. The fire department urges all residents to test carbon monoxide detectors at least once a month and replace them according to manufacturer instructions.

Residents should never ignore symptoms such as dizziness, nausea or headaches in the home. Carbon monoxide is odorless and invisible – only a working detector can alert people to its presence in time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.