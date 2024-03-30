Fire official: Big Sky house fire, explosion likely sparked by gas leak

BIG SKY — A house fire in Big Sky that left a woman with "severe burn injuries" was likely sparked by a gas leak fire officials say.

Big Sky Fire Deputy Fire Chief Seth Barker told MTN News on Friday afternoon, that witnesses saw the windows and door at the residence in Big Sky blow out of the back of the house.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

