Fight Night: Big Sky Bravery hosting event to support military, first responders

MTN's Chet Layman talked to Big Sky Bravery Executive Director Josh McCain and Development Director Stephanie Uter about an unusual fundraiser they are running next Friday, March 31.

Josh McCain says Big Sky Bravery is a non-profit focused on helping active duty military members and veterans adjust to life in the civilian world. He says they run several different programs that work with military members in recreational programs like skiing. These programs take funds.

According to Uter, they were looking for a unique fundraising idea and they settled on a fight night.

Next Friday, several Special Ops members will fly into Bozeman to face off against several first responders from around the state in a boxing smoker.

Uter says they wanted something that no one else is doing.

McCain noted that this will not only benefit Big Sky Bravery’s members but will also show support for first responders in Montana. He said the work they do is also about supporting and taking care of others, just like the work of active duty military members.

Uter says this year’s Fight Night is sold out, but there are already plans in the works for next year.