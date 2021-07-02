Watch
CommunityOne Class at a TimeLocal News

Actions

Fatal crash reported in Powder River County

items.[0].videoTitle
Fatal Crash
Posted at 8:58 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 10:58:46-04

BROADUS - A woman from Texas was killed Thursday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 212.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 10:39 p.m. at mile marker 93.

The patrol said a semi-trailer with two occupants was headed westbound on the highway when the front left tire blew causing the semi to cross the center line and go off the left side of the roadway. The semi went into a ditch and overturned.

The driver, a 56-year-old man from Portland, Texas, was injured, and a 64-year-old woman from the same city was killed, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere