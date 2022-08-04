Watch Now
Fatal crash closes Airport Road in Billings

Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 10:27:51-04

One person is confirmed dead in a head-on crash on Highway 3 approximately a half mile east of Billings Logan International Airport.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said one person died on scene where two SUVs crashed just after 3 pm Thursday. Two ambulances transported others involved to nearby hospitals.

Highway 3 will be closed for an extended period of time including the evening commute in both directions between Alkali Creek and the airport roundabout.

Billings police accident investigators have been called to the crash.

