Family receives woman's jawbone almost five years after her death

HARDIN — Nearly five years since Kaysera Stops Pretty Places was found in a backyard in Hardin, after what seemed like the end of a brutal and suspicious death, the family held a vigil Friday afternoon to receive the only part of her body left, her jawbone.

Grace Bulltail, Kaysera's aunt Flyer for Kaysera's vigil

For Geralyn Ruth Bulltail Stops Pretty Places, Kaysera's mother, these last five years have been exhausting and frustrating.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Geralyn Ruth Bulltail Stops Pretty Places, Kaysera's mother

"Now I have to rebury my daughter again. One time is enough," she says.

Back in August of 2019, Kaysera was found in a Hardin backyard on the corner of Range View Ave. and Mitchell.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Kaysera Stops Pretty Places' vigil

The 18-year-olds body was completely unrecognizable. Authorities believe she'd been there for five days.

Kaysera had a blood alcohol content of .149 at the time of her autopsy. Her death was ruled as suspicious, and the cause of death was marked undetermined.

"We always knew where Kaysera was. She would tell us where she was. She would at least let her friends know," says Isabella Oldelk, one of Kaysera's best friends.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Isabella Oldelk, Kaysera's friend

Kaysera's family also believes the Big Horn Sheriff's Department has done little to investigate the case, a claim backed up by former Big Horn County Attorney, Jay Harris, who issued a public report in August of 2021 alleging that the Sheriff's office didn't conduct a significant investigation until two months later.

Then, his office established a Missing and Murdered Persons Task Force to address all suspicious deaths in Big Horn County.

Kaysera was one of 27 indigenous woman who went missing around August of 2019.

That section of the autopsy report has been attached below.

Stops Pretty Places family Kaysera Stops Pretty Places

But, family says little has still been done.

Oldelk is one of many pushing for more detective work.

"I know that if it was vise versa, and I was the one, I know she would be there," says Oldelk.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Kaysera Stops Pretty Places' vigil

Kaysera was cremated in 2019, but on Thursday her family dug up her remains after receiving an unnerving call from the Sheriff's office.

"[Kaysera's aunt] told me 'They still have Kaysera's jaw bone.' I was like 'What?!" says Geralyn Ruth.

Family isn't sure why authorities held on to Kaysera's jawbone, but are now hoping that she can finally lay to rest, peacefully and receive justice.

"[The coroner] made me cremate her. Now, I have to put her bones to rest, that he didn't even tell me was there," said Geralyn.

Kaysera's family is still accepting donations on their GoFundMe and has created a petition for her.

Harris' 2019 report on her autopsy can be found below.