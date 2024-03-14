Family, friends continue search for missing Billings boy

BILLINGS - Family and friends gathered at Central Park in Billings Wednesday trying to track down clues that might help them find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Andy Paul Bear Tusk Martinez was last seen on Feb. 21.

He's 5-foot, 3-inches tall and 82 pounds.

Billings police say they believe Martinez ran away from home and could be either in the Billings area or on the Crow reservation.

However, his family is concerned it could be something else.

“I’m very hopeful. I just hope he’s out there. If he’s scared, it’s okay to come back home, Andy. We want you home, Andy. And if you’re that someone hiding him or you know something and you’re not speaking up, you should because we’re worried,” said sister Laila Kade Bear Tusk.

Bear Tusk was last seen near Central Park.

The family is asking all residents in the area to check their security footage from Feb. 21.