Family Fall Fun: Winter Farmers Market, pumpkin carving contest planned

BOZEMAN — For those looking for some fall fun this season, the Winter Farmers Market is back - and it's being joined by a special pumpkin carving contest.

That's the message Market Manager Rylie Neely and Kenyon Noble General Manager Livingston Bernie Delvalle are sending to the Gallatin Valley.

"We will be here every other Friday, for the entire winter and through the spring," said Neely. "We are 9 am to noon every other Saturday."

Shoppers will be able to find many tempting treats at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. The first market is set for Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

"We'll find fresh veggies," Neely said. "We've got winter squash right now. Jams, jellies, honey - lots of other fun seasonal things."

Neely said there will be a few arts and crafts available at the market, in addition to the foodstuffs.

Special holiday markets are being planned for Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to Neely.

Delvalle said the annual pumpkin carving contest is coming up this weekend at Kenyon Noble, held at all three locations: Bozeman, Belgrade and Livingston.

The contest runs from 11 am to 1 pm with pumpkins coming from Town and Country. Devalle said it's a free event, just show up and have a great time.

You don't even have to bring your own carving tools. "We have everything provided - Tools, outlines, templates - everything," he said.

"Prizes are for the three age groups, and we have a first, second and third," Devalle said. "Great, great prizes, so very happy to have them."