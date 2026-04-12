Family escapes Belgrade house fire; three pets dead

An early morning house fire Saturday in Belgrade displaced a family of four and killed three pets, according to the Central Valley Fire District Facebook page.

Fire crews responded just before 4:45 a.m. to a home on Birch Lane after a 911 call reported a residential structure fire. When crews arrived, they found an active fire and worked quickly to contain it and prevent it from spreading.

Mutual aid was provided by the Bozeman Fire Department and the Hyalite Fire District.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire but were not injured. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and originated from a space heater in a bedroom.

