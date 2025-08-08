Family and friends of Stephen Campbell, victim in Jordan Palmer trial, speak out

BOZEMAN — After days of testimony, a jury at Gallatin County Justice Center found Jordan Palmer not guilty of murder. It’s a verdict that has left the people who knew the victim, Stephen Campbell, in disbelief.

“Heartbroken,” said Levi Bubeck, reacting to the verdict.

“Speechless,” said Bryan Conroy, reacting to the verdict.

Bubeck, a co-worker of Stephen, and Conroy, a childhood friend of his, said that Stephen was a passionate and caring man.

“The main word I would use to describe him would be family. Sure, you might have your differences, but he’s always somebody that you can count on,” said Bubeck.

Bubeck said Stephen worked under him as a plumber. The two quickly became friends. He says Stephen was the kind of person who was always there for others.

“One of his close friend’s daughters, who he called a niece, she got into motorcross, and he bought her all-new top-of-the-line gear because again he was a very caring person,” said Bubeck.

Stephen’s family and friends say he’s been portrayed unfairly, especially during the trial.

“He wasn’t a monster. He wasn’t some, you know, drunk, drug addict that went on a rampage to attack some random person because I feel like that’s what people made him out to be,” said Conroy, who knew Stephen since they were in high school. He said Stephen was never a violent person.

“When we were young and you know you get into a scuffle or whatever, Stephen was normally the one who, you know, off to the side. He was the lover not a fighter,” Conroy said.

Stephen’s mom, Barbara Campbell, said Belgrade police and investigators failed her son.

She said in a message: “No one has the right to shoot someone seven times.”

Stephen’s friends and family say that even though the trial is over, they don’t have proper closure.

“I feel like our community, our friend group, the Campbells' themselves —they’ve been robbed of a loved one and there’s just been no justice,” said Bubeck.

Those who knew Stephen said they hope that going forward, he is remembered for who he really was.

