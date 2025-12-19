‘Fa La La’ for a Cause: Christmas Caroling for a cause Turns Song Into Support

BOZEMAN — Christmas caroling used to be a beloved holiday tradition. Nowadays, it feels like that tradition is slowly fading. But here in Bozeman, there’s a group keeping it alive — and turning it into something even more meaningful.

“We have all kinds of people come out and sing. And honestly, it sounds good when we’re all together,” said Jenine Peters.

From a few friends to 80+ singers! Bozeman's Christmas Caroling for a Cause has raised $70K+ for local nonprofits over 12 years

Peters grew up in Bozeman and loves getting into the Christmas spirit. But, a fun fact about this Christmas lover?

“I’m actually Jewish, but I wanted to go Christmas caroling when I was young. It just didn’t work out because I was in a Jewish community,” she said.

When she got older, Peters set out to make that dream happen.

“The first year we did it, it was just some friends coming together,” she recalled.

They went door to door along Tracy and Wilson, singing classics like “Jingle Bells” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Before heading out that night, Peters had an idea.

“I was like, well, you know what would be cool is if we could do something for the community,” she said.

That idea became Christmas Caroling for a Cause. The group’s first outing turned into a fundraiser for local nonprofits HRDC and Haven. By the end of the night, they had raised nearly $2,000.

“We were shocked by how much the community gave,” Peters said.

That was 12 years ago. Today, the group has grown to more than 80 singers and has raised over $70,000 for these nonprofits.

For HRDC, those funds make a real impact.

“That supports programming across all of our organizations,” said Kristin Hamburg, HRDC’s development director. “That may keep our Fork & Spoon operating, benefit our emergency shelter, be part of the work we do for seniors, and definitely part of our food and nutrition programming.”

Hamburg said groups like Caroling for a Cause help make the holidays a little more special.

"The 200 employees of HRDC spend all year investing in our customers. And this time of year, when people like Caroling for a Cause want to invest in our customers also, it really means a lot,” she said.

This year is already shaping up to be a memorable one for the carolers.

“The agency downtown has hired us to come sing at their party. Moonlight’s new 'One and Only' has also hired us,” Peters said.

So far this season, they’ve raised around $12,000.

“Knowing that us going out and caroling and having fun makes a difference? It’s huge,” Peters said. “Everybody’s heart gets really full, and it just feels really good to be able to do something.”

For anyone wanting to join in the festivities, the group will be meeting in the Middle Creek neighborhood this Sunday. All are welcome to sing their hearts out.

For more details and ways to sign up, visit their Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bozemancaroling

You can also call or text Jenine directly at her cell: (406) 581-3579

