Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Election Day resources for Gallatin County

Voting Ballots
MTN News
Voting Ballots
Posted at 1:02 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 15:43:37-05

It's Election Day across the country, and MTN has the information and resources you need to stay informed and watch the results in Gallatin County.

After the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, you can watch the results as they come in here:

We'll also have full coverage during the MTN 10PM News.

Are you looking for information about same-day registration? Replacement ballots? Your nearest polling place? MTN's Edgar Cedillo has you covered:

You can check the links below for more information about the local and statewide races voters will decide in this election:

Gallatin County

Western Montana Congressional Race (District 1)

Statewide Ballot Initiatives

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KBZK Streaming App