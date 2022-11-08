Election Day resources for Gallatin County

It's Election Day across the country, and MTN has the information and resources you need to stay informed and watch the results in Gallatin County.

After the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, you can watch the results as they come in here:

We'll also have full coverage during the MTN 10PM News.

Are you looking for information about same-day registration? Replacement ballots? Your nearest polling place? MTN's Edgar Cedillo has you covered:

You can check the links below for more information about the local and statewide races voters will decide in this election:

Gallatin County

Western Montana Congressional Race (District 1)