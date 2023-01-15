Watch Now
Elderly woman dead following semi crash on US 287

Posted at 5:24 PM, Jan 14, 2023
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Hayden Mannetter tells MTN that an elderly woman died after a semi drove crashed into her car. Mannetter says that at about 4pm, January 12, on US 287 MM 23.9, a semi-truck driver was driving too fast for road conditions, when he lost control. The elderly woman drove into a ditch, what Mannetter said, in an attempt to avoid the semi. The truck did crash into the ditch, killing the elderly woman.

Alcohol and Drugs were not a factor in this crash, Trooper Mannetter said the crash resulted from speed and road conditions.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

