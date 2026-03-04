Edmonton Police Service Pipes and Drums Band returning to Butte for 43rd consecutive year

BUTTE — The Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service is returning to Butte to celebrate the city's Celtic heritage for the 43rd consecutive year.
The group has made the trip every year since 1983. This year, the band will perform at venues across the city on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.
The band will also march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Tuesday, March 17.
Here is where to find them at venues around the city, including in Tuesday's St. Patrick's Day Parade.
|Monday, March 16
|10:30 AM
|West Elementary
|1000 Steel St.
|Monday, March 16
|11:30 AM
|Big Sky Senior Living
|3701 Elizabeth Warren
|Monday, March 16
|12:30 PM
|Headframe Spirits
|21 S. Montana St.
|Monday, March 16
|2:15 PM
|Magic Diamond
|3700 Harrison Ave.
|Monday, March 16
|3:30 PM
|Pair-a-Dice
|1653 Harrison Ave.
|Monday, March 16
|4:45 PM
|Vu Villa Pizza
|521 W. Park St.
|Monday, March 16
|6:00 PM
|Butte Brewery
|465 E. Galena St.
|Monday, March 16
|7:15 PM
|Helsinki
|402 E. Broadway
|Monday, March 16
|8:30 PM
|Fifty One Below
|51 W. Park St.
|Tuesday. March 17
|10:00 AM
|Whittier Elementary
|2500 Sherman Ave.
|Tuesday, March 17
|11:00 AM
|The Springs
|300 Mt. Highland Dr,
|Tuesday, March 17
|12:00 PM
|Parade
|Tuesday, March 17
|1:00 PM
|Metals Sports Bar & Grill
|8 W. Park St.
|Tuesday, March 17
|2:30 PM
|Elks Lodge
|206 W. Galena St.
|Tuesday, March 17
|3:30 PM
|Sam’s Place
|905 N. Excelsior Ave.
|Tuesday, March 17
|5:00 PM
|Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub
|125 N. Main St.
|Tuesday, March 17
|6:30 PM
|Handing Down the Heritage
|1340 Harrison Ave. (Civic Center)
|Tuesday, March 17
|7:45 PM
|Shenanigans
|1000 S. Excelsior Ave.
|Tuesday, March 17
|8:30 PM
|M&M Bar and Café
|17 N. Main St.
In a release, organizers offered thanks are due to the sponsors who support the visit this year, including Mainstreet Uptown Butte.
"Contributions large and small are gratefully accepted and acknowledged to help defray the expenses of the Pipers while they are in Butte that include lodging, meals and transportation expenses.
Tax-deductible donations can be sent directly to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O Box 696, Butte, MT 59703 with a notation that the donation is for the Friends of the Pipers Fund.
For more details, call or text Mainstreet Uptown Butte at 406-565-2249 or send email to geverett@mainstreetbutte.org."
