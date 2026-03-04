Edmonton Police Service Pipes and Drums Band returning to Butte for 43rd consecutive year

BUTTE — The Pipes and Drums Band of the Edmonton Police Service is returning to Butte to celebrate the city's Celtic heritage for the 43rd consecutive year.

The group has made the trip every year since 1983. This year, the band will perform at venues across the city on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17.

The band will also march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Tuesday, March 17.

Here is where to find them at venues around the city, including in Tuesday's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Monday, March 16

10:30 AM

West Elementary

1000 Steel St.

Monday, March 16

11:30 AM

Big Sky Senior Living

3701 Elizabeth Warren

Monday, March 16

12:30 PM

Headframe Spirits

21 S. Montana St.

Monday, March 16

2:15 PM

Magic Diamond

3700 Harrison Ave.

Monday, March 16

3:30 PM

Pair-a-Dice

1653 Harrison Ave.

Monday, March 16

4:45 PM

Vu Villa Pizza

521 W. Park St.

Monday, March 16

6:00 PM

Butte Brewery

465 E. Galena St.

Monday, March 16

7:15 PM

Helsinki

402 E. Broadway

Monday, March 16

8:30 PM

Fifty One Below

51 W. Park St.









Tuesday. March 17

10:00 AM

Whittier Elementary

2500 Sherman Ave.

Tuesday, March 17

11:00 AM

The Springs

300 Mt. Highland Dr,

Tuesday, March 17

12:00 PM

Parade



Tuesday, March 17

1:00 PM

Metals Sports Bar & Grill

8 W. Park St.

Tuesday, March 17

2:30 PM

Elks Lodge

206 W. Galena St.

Tuesday, March 17

3:30 PM

Sam’s Place

905 N. Excelsior Ave.

Tuesday, March 17

5:00 PM

Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub

125 N. Main St.

Tuesday, March 17

6:30 PM

Handing Down the Heritage

1340 Harrison Ave. (Civic Center)

Tuesday, March 17

7:45 PM

Shenanigans

1000 S. Excelsior Ave.

Tuesday, March 17

8:30 PM

M&M Bar and Café

17 N. Main St.



In a release, organizers offered thanks are due to the sponsors who support the visit this year, including Mainstreet Uptown Butte.

"Contributions large and small are gratefully accepted and acknowledged to help defray the expenses of the Pipers while they are in Butte that include lodging, meals and transportation expenses.

Tax-deductible donations can be sent directly to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O Box 696, Butte, MT 59703 with a notation that the donation is for the Friends of the Pipers Fund.

For more details, call or text Mainstreet Uptown Butte at 406-565-2249 or send email to geverett@mainstreetbutte.org."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

