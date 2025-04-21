Easter church service fills Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at Montana State University

BOZEMAN —Hundreds of people exited the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Easter Sunday following a community church service.

“I think it just comes down to gratitude that this space that was opened up, not only to us as a church but as a community is just a base for our growth in faith,” says Camille Broiling.

Camille Broiling and Kyra Schurr are active members of Revival Church. Seeing the fieldhouse filled with familiar faces and plenty of new ones encouraged them.

“I feel like this church service really reflected that, a lot of people who have never been to church today came, and it was so good,” Kyra says.

The parking lot filled up fast as families, friends, and neighbors came to celebrate together.

Kyra says welcoming everyone, no matter where they come from, is at the heart of the Revival Church’s mission: “A church for the city, a church for all people.”

“Everybody is welcome. Revival is such a place where we want to invite everybody we can. We want everybody that comes to feel at home. We want them to feel like they belong here, and they do,” Kyra says.

Revival describes Easter as a fresh start and an invitation for everyone. Holding the service at the Brick made room for the whole community to be part of it.

“So glad that we got the opportunity to be on the college campus at MSU. It is such a blessing from the Lord,” Kyra says.

As Camille shares a bit about her journey, she says today felt extra special.

“Just seeing as many people gather in one room to worship the same name is just a day that makes my heart so happy,” Camille says.

A packed parking lot, full hearts, and a holiday many here won’t soon forget.