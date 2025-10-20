Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Eastbound I-90 Shut Down for Hours After Semi Rollover in Bozeman

Crews spent much of Sunday clearing debris and repairing a damaged center divider after the early-morning crash.
Eastbound I-90 Shut Down
MTN News
MTN News
Eastbound I-90 Shut Down
Posted

Eastbound Interstate 90 through Bozeman has reopened after a semi-truck rollover shut down the highway for much of Sunday.

Bozeman Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. near mile marker 308, on a bridge narrowed by construction. The wreck damaged the center divider and forced officials to divert eastbound traffic off the interstate at the North 7th Avenue exit for most of the day.

Crews cleared debris and made repairs before reopening the interstate late Sunday afternoon.

This marks the second semi rollover in the same area in the past week. Authorities are reminding drivers to use caution and slow down through construction zones.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader