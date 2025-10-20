Eastbound I-90 Shut Down for Hours After Semi Rollover in Bozeman

Eastbound Interstate 90 through Bozeman has reopened after a semi-truck rollover shut down the highway for much of Sunday.

Bozeman Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. near mile marker 308, on a bridge narrowed by construction. The wreck damaged the center divider and forced officials to divert eastbound traffic off the interstate at the North 7th Avenue exit for most of the day.

Crews cleared debris and made repairs before reopening the interstate late Sunday afternoon.

This marks the second semi rollover in the same area in the past week. Authorities are reminding drivers to use caution and slow down through construction zones.

