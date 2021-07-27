Early morning Bozeman fire appears to have been intentionally set

BOZEMAN — An early morning fire on Tuesday is under investigation as officials say the fire appears to be intentionally set.

At approximately 12:37 am, the Bozeman Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to an address in the 200 block of South McAdow Avenue to a report of a structure fire. Police arrived and were able to evacuate the sole resident. As a precaution, police also evacuated the neighboring homes.

According to a press release, at this time the fire appears to have been intentionally set. As with all structure fires, this will be jointly investigated by the Bozeman Police and Fire Departments to identify the cause and origin of the fire.

"We would like to thank the Bozeman Fire Department who responded and did a great job suppressing the fire and containing it to the single residence, AMR who responded to provide medical care to the resident, and the neighbors who called in to report this incident," said Bozeman Police Department Detective Captain Cory Klumb

in the press release.

Anyone with any information about this fire is encouraged to call the Bozeman Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Points of Contact:

Detective Dave Ferguson

Bozeman Police Department406-582-2247 dferguson@bozeman.net

Detective Sergeant Joe Swanson

Bozeman Police Department406-582-2951 jswanson@bozeman.net