Duck races bring quacking fun at MontanaFair

BILLINGS — MontanaFair is celebrating its 110-year anniversary and with that comes new entertainment.

For the first time Robert Duck brought his Great American Duck Races to Billings.

Watch Robert Duck's duck races at MontanaFair:

Robert Duck celebrating 27 years of quacking fun

Duck started out with just two mallard ducks, but that number has since waddled up to forty-two.

“We had two ducks in our backyard. But since then, it's grown to crazy talk,” Duck said Sunday.

The chief quacker started his duck racing adventures 27 years ago.

Duck and his wife, travel throughout the country doing duck races.

“We've been in 38 states now,” Duck said.

Duck always wanted to make it to Billings and the time has come.

“I've wanted to come to Billings for so long for the MontanaFair,” Duck said.

Ducks’ passion for duck racing remains strong.

“I don't want to stop. I just want to keep on going,” Duck said.

Throughout MontanaFair there are typically three showtimes, varying throughout the afternoon.

To race the ducks, Duck handpicks people from the audience.

“We'll have four heat races, so 16 people are chosen. And then the final, the winners of the four heat races are in the final. And everybody wins prizes that wins their races,” Duck said.

For Duck, the best part is seeing the excitement on the kids faces.

“We got a lot of happy people here,” Duck said. “You can't watch a duck race without smiling.”

Two lucky participants, Alannah Hernandez and Andrea Hamlin, shared their joy after being selected to participate.

“It was so much fun, oh my goodness, how cool and so cool for the kids,” Hamlin said.

After the two made it to the finals, they got to name their duck; Racer.

“Definitely watching it win that first race. It was really fun. Getting to splash the ducks and name it,” Hamlin said.