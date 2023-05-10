Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Drunken driver crashes into Billings Library

lcrash.png
Posted at 6:11 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 12:07:17-04

BILLINGS - A drunken driver crashed into a north entrance of the Billings Library late Tuesday.

Billings spokeswoman Victoria Hill said the incident happened at about 10:45 p.m.

An intoxicated driver veered off the road and struck the entrance doors before driving off.

"Thankfully, a witness saw the incident and watched the suspect drive away," Hill said in a press release.

Officers located the driver, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

"The entrance has two sets of doors, an exterior set, and an interior set," Hill said. "The exterior doors took the brunt of the crash, and the interior doors were unharmed, so those are locked up and secure."

Library patrons will need to use the parking lot entrance when visiting the library until the 6th Avenue entrance is fixed.

The library will be open on time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

lcrash2.png
The damaged Library entrance on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!