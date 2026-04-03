Downtown Bozeman Egg Hunt Unites 40 Local Businesses

It may not look like it with all the snow, but spring has arrived — and Easter weekend is here. Downtown Bozeman is ready to celebrate.

Aurore Adam is the mastermind behind a batch of beautiful pastries. She first visited Bozeman in 2020, fell in love with the town and its community, and decided to make it her home. “Then I came back and decided to open a bakery,” Adam said.

Last September, Aurore Café moved to Main Street. “It’s amazing because we can reach all types of populations — more tourists and also the local people here,” she said.

This weekend, Adam hopes to bring together locals and visitors alike. “Tomorrow at 11 we are all going to meet here to start an Easter egg hunt,” she said.

What began as a small egg hunt quickly grew into a large community event, thanks to a social media post by Howdy Bozeman. “You never know when you put something out if it’s going to be a total flop or it’s going to just blow up,” said Sam Howdy, founder of Howdy Bozeman. “In this case it was one that blew up. People are super excited about it. Watch out downtown because Saturday is going to be crazy busy.”

Adam said 40 businesses will participate, with more than 300 eggs hidden — including a special golden egg. “The golden egg will be hard to find. That will be very fun for me to hide,” she said.

Inside the eggs are sweet treats, gift cards to Aurore Café, free coffee cards and, for the golden egg, a $250 gift card for either a baking class or bakery tour.

WATCH: Downtown Bozeman Easter Egg Hunt

BOZEMAN EASTER EGG HUNT

Participants will gather at Aurore Café at 11 a.m. Saturday to pick up their bunny ears.

“So you will be recognizable by the business owners,” Adam explained.

Hunters can then explore downtown, searching for eggs in stores displaying an event poster at their entrance.

For Adam, the event is about more than just prizes — it’s about forging connections.

“Especially because I’m far away from my family,” she said. “At Easter usually we’re all together. Now it’s my new family here in Bozeman.”