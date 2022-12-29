Dom Tibbetts, former MTN Sports reporter now based in Buffalo, NY recounts blizzard experience

BOZEMAN — We just came out of a record-breaking cold snap and had some snow here in Montana, but Buffalo, New York, got absolutely pummeled.

At least 31 people have died in the winter storm, with more than 50 inches of snow snarling traffic and making travel almost impossible.

Many of you will remember our sports reporter at KXLF and KBZK, Dom Tibbetts, who was based in Butte. He's now working at our Scripps station in Buffalo and when the latest storm hit, he had to make some quick decisions.

"I was one of the fortunate ones," Tibbetts said. "Never lost power, just snowed in. The car is buried. And the surrounding area buried."

"I was scheduled to come into work," Tibbetts said. "I had bags packed because I knew once I got there, I probably was not leaving."

"Then the whiteout," he added. "I went and could not see past the windshield. I texted my boss and said 'I gotta work from home.'"

Tibbetts said the house was shaking in hurricane-force winds and one of his windows was blown in. "I got some plastic and duct tape to keep the snow out."

