Dog festival at Story Mill Park raises money for animal rescue with costume contests and treats

What do you call an event that features chicken ice cream and puppaccinos? DogDash

From pugs to French bulldogs, Story Mill Park was bustling with dogs on Saturday morning. The event – DogDash BarkFest – was founded by Chris Struthers in 2021, after he was in a life-threatening car accident. He says it's meant to celebrate dogs and their bonds with humans.

From a costume contest to an ice cream eating contest to booths from several local businesses, it was an excitement-filled morning for dogs and owners.

"If you're having a hard time in life, if anything, I recommend a dog. They're the best love. They love you when you get home from work, they love you when you have the worst day, they love you the same on the best day," Struthers said.

Struthers says 100% of the profits from the event will go to Tiny Tails, an animal rescue service in Manhattan.

