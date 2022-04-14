Deer Lodge man arrested after Wednesday morning shooting

DEER LODGE - A Deer Lodge man was arrested Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a shooting.

Erik C. Holland, 23, of Deer Lodge, faces a charge of attempted deliberate homicide assault with a weapon, and criminal endangerment in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting and wounding of a Deer Lodge man. Holland was arrested following a brief chase, after which he surrendered without incident.

Powell County Sheriff's Office



Holland is accused of shooting Bradley John Masters, 38, just before 11 am outside a home in the 900 block of Gilbert Avenue. Masters remains hospitalized at this time with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.