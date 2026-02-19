Deer Lodge assistant police chief dies unexpectedly at home

DEER LODGE — The Deer Lodge Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of Assistant Chief Ron Slauson, who died at his home on Tuesday morning.

Police Chief Tom Malcomb confirmed Slauson's death but did not release the cause of death or details surrounding the incident, saying only that it was unexpected.

Slauson was sworn in as a police officer in 2021. Before joining the Deer Lodge Police Department, he worked in corrections in both the Washington and Montana prison systems.

"A lot of experience, a lot of knowledge, very well-mannered, pleasant officer to work with, and he's going to be greatly missed," Malcomb said.

The chief added that the Powell County Sheriff's Office will offer critical incident stress management briefings for officers who responded to the call on Tuesday.

