Damage to Bear Canyon underpass forces I-90 detours

BOZEMAN — After a commercial vehicle damaged a bridge at Bear Canyon on Wednesday while attempting to pass under, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 (I-90) are closed at mile marker 312, and traffic is being detoured at the Bear Canyon Interchange (Exit 313).

According to the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), traffic is currently routing eastbound interstate traffic around a damaged bridge via the Bear Canyon Interchange on and off ramps. Bozeman Trail Road is not accessible from I-90, and the interstate underpass on Bozeman Trail is closed to traffic.

The interstate bridge was damaged on Wednesday when a commercial vehicle attempted to pass under the bridge on Bozeman Trail Road. The load being towed exceeded the bridge clearance of 13’3”.

Josh Ritchie, the Bozeman Division Maintenance Chief, told MTN News that it appears two of the beams will need replacing. Although repairs are being expedited, they are going to be a large undertaking.

MDT Bridge Engineers have inspected the structure and deemed the closure necessary until repairs can be made or additional information is available. Debris from the structure continues to fall on the Bozeman Trail, so travel under the bridge must be restricted.

The purpose of the closure is to ensure the safety of the traveling public. MDT will announce further details once they become available. For the latest road conditions statewide, go to 511mt.net (https://www.511mt.net/) or download the app.

