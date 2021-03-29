Crews quickly knock down River Rock house fire

BELGRADE — Central Valley Fire crews were called to a home in the River Rock subdivision near Belgrade at about 3:15 am Monday morning.

Firetrucks and an ambulance lined up down Woodman Drive in the early morning hours, but the homeowners and their house escaped major injury or damage.

Fire officials tell MTN News that rags that had been used to stain some wood then thrown in the trash caught fire.

The flames spread to the siding of the house and then burned through to the garage. The homeowners smelled smoke and called for help. Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames before they spread to the rest of the home.

Both residents were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but needed no other treatment.

