Crews clearing snow in preparation for Beartooth Highway May 24 opening

Crews with the Montana Department of Transportation were hard at work this week clearing snow from the Beartooth Highway south of Red Lodge in preparation for the anticipated May 24 opening.

The Montana side of the highway typically opens on the Friday of Memorial Day weekend, weather permitting, and state officials say they are on track to hit that goal.

The agency posted videos of its crew plowing snow on Monday.

Watch the first video below: