Crazy Mountain Ranch reacts to Big Timber city officials decision to stop water sales

BIG TIMBER — As many folks know, water is kind of a big deal here in Montana. So what happens when you construct an 18-hole golf course, which takes quite a bit of water, and then run out of resources?

“I’d like to make a motion that we approve the discontinuation of the sale of bulk water with the exception of emergency services only”.

That quote is from the special meeting Big Timber city officials held on August 11th. Where they voted to ban the sale of all bulk drinking water to outside entities. But to understand why that matters? Lets take it back to the start.

In 2021, Crazy Mountain Ranch, or CMR, was bought by Lone Mountain Land Company to operate a private membership experience. In 2024, the ranch began to irrigate a new 18-hole golf course, according to the state without proper water rights. Irrigation continued in the 2025 season, angering local ranchers. Twelve official formal complaints of illegal water use were filed with the Montana Department of Natural Resources & Conservation, or DNRC. They soon after filed a lawsuit. Days later, an agreement was made between CMR and DNRC. Crazy Mountain Ranch provided this statement:

“DNRC is allowing us to continue to irrigate the course with purchased water while it considers our May application for a change in place of use.”

That purchased water was shipped in from Big Timber. Over the course of a few weeks 1,646,400 gallons of water were transported. Folks from Big Timber weren’t a big fan of that.

“I feel that they started this whole thing dishonestly by stealing water where they were at” said Celia Hulin, a Big Timber resident. “And to find out that we’re selling them water and bailing them out just really made me mad”.

At Monday’s meeting, Big Timber city officials voted. 2 members were in favor of banning the sale of bulk drinking water, and 2 members were against it. Big Timber Mayor Greg DeBoer cast the deciding vote, 3-2.

“We voted. We will discontinue bulk sales until we have a policy in place”.

A policy which will reassess the conditions of Big Timber selling water to outside entities. I reached out to Crazy Mountain Ranchasking them what their plan is now that Big Timber has halted water sales. They replied with this statement:

“Big Timber’s sale of water, whether to us or any other purchaser, provides an economic benefit to the town’s citizens and taxpayers. While Big Timber considers a policy, we are assessing our options.’’